OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 263,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $872.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $155,508.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

