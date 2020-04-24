OFG Bancorp (OFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

OFG stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,900. The stock has a market cap of $548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.84. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $72,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

