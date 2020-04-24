Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $150.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.
ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. 1,231,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,941. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.73.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.