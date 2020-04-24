Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $150.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.63. 1,231,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,941. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $151.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.73.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total value of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

