Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Lowered to $9.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OSBC. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OSBC stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 93,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,234. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.51. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

