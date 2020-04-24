Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OBNK. ValuEngine cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,214. The stock has a market cap of $461.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740. 7.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

