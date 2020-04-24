Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stephens

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OBNK. BidaskClub lowered Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Origin Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Origin Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 25,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.19. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.40). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Aubrey Jones acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,157. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $164,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

