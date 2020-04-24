Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,970 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group makes up 2.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.36. 1,882,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,400. Paramount Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.