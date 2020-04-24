Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.82.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,677,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,788. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

