Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,677,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,570,788. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

