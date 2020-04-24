PC Tel Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,461. PC Tel has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Get PC Tel alerts:

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. PC Tel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Tel will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.