PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.2% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $132.11. 1,605,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. The firm has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

