PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day moving average is $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

