Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Raised to GBX 2,350 at Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,130 ($28.02) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSN. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target (down previously from GBX 3,250 ($42.75)) on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,597.62 ($34.17).

LON:PSN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,193 ($28.85). 2,277,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a one year high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,019.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,507.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

