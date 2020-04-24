Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,630 ($47.75) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,597.62 ($34.17).

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,193 ($28.85). 2,277,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.24. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,019.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,507.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

