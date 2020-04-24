Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.168-7.494 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $71.78 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.