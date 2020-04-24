Pillar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,658.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $3,658.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.02574407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00211738 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000812 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar launched on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

