Piper Sandler Cuts First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $18.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INBK. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

INBK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 127,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,227. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $130.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John K. Keach, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $354,566. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,861,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

