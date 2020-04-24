Piper Sandler Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $265.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.48. 1,772,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average is $224.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $242,071.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,507.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,638,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,457,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,003,000 after acquiring an additional 682,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after acquiring an additional 443,415 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after acquiring an additional 419,980 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 168.6% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 414,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,078 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

