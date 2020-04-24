Piper Sandler Raises Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target to $21.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Big Lots by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

