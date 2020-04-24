Piper Sandler Raises E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Price Target to $39.00

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETFC. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Barclays raised E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of ETFC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,601. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after buying an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 139,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 193,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 73,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

