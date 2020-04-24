Piper Sandler Trims First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Target Price to $30.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

FRME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

FRME stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 184,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,777. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick bought 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,457 shares of company stock worth $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

