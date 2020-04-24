Piper Sandler Trims Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Target Price to $3.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Capital One Financial lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,461,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,440. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz purchased 210,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

