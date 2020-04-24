PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. 2,120,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.