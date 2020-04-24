PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) will report $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $9.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after purchasing an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.73. 2,120,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

