PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PolyOne stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. 409,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

