Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.45-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.40. Pool also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.45-$6.05 EPS.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $7.55 on Friday, reaching $211.95. 222,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.61. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78. Pool has a 1-year low of $160.35 and a 1-year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Pool from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lowered Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.