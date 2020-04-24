PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in PPL by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,033,000 after acquiring an additional 555,053 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,733,000 after purchasing an additional 421,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

