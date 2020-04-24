Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.5% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

PG stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,124,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,368,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,991,193 shares of company stock valued at $482,900,415. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

