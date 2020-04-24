Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.43. 343,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,640. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

