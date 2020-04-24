Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 6,221 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 201,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,382,000 after buying an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,163,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,307,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

VGIT remained flat at $$70.53 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 702,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $70.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.