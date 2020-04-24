Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 3rd Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 4.0% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,504,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,114,687,000 after purchasing an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,302,000 after buying an additional 626,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,841,000 after buying an additional 3,533,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

PLD traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. 2,916,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,179. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

