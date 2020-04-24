Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.55-3.65 for the period. Prologis also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.55-3.65 EPS.

Shares of PLD opened at $86.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.32. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The business had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

