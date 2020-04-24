PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez Sells 250 Shares

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $16,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PTC stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,897. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,144,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,524,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,658,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,122,000 after acquiring an additional 456,216 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after acquiring an additional 661,676 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after acquiring an additional 769,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PTC by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,618,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

