QYNO Market Capitalization Tops $1,944.70 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 362.4% higher against the dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market cap of $1,944.70 and $97.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org . QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

