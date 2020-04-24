Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,765,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,242,000 after purchasing an additional 401,834 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,303,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,750,000 after acquiring an additional 112,007 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $93.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

