Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 12.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after buying an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,292,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,687,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

