Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

SCHX stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.31. 2,723,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,449. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

