Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.01. The stock had a trading volume of 173,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,035. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

