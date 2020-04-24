Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $8.01 Million Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 328,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

SCHC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 917,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,699. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

