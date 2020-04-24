Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,239 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

