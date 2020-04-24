Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 60,459 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,459 shares during the period. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 12.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after acquiring an additional 177,041 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

