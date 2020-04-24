Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,775 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up approximately 1.9% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NYSE GSBD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 298,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.29. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila purchased 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $99,651.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,349.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lamm acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

