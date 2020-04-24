Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,592 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,592 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.39. 13,624,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,747,332. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.