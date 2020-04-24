Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,702 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 53,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. 1,506,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

