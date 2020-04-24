Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,276.31. 1,526,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,419. The firm has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,194.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

