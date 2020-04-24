Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $10.56 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.53. 9,534,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,588,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

