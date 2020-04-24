Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 15,416 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,416 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

MRK traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,898,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

