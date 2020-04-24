Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 22,047 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,067,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,914,676. The company has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

