Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1,149.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,272,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

