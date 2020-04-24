RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 423 Shares

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $103,017.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,492,801.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $127,290.20.

RNG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $238.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.00 and a beta of 0.65. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

