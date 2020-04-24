RNC Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.27. 24,323,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,072,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

